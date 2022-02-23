Is Toll Brothers More Protected Than Home Depot?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.24, beating market expectations of $1.15. The company’s sales came in at $1.791 billion, versus estimates of $1.792 billion.

On CNBC, Ken Leon from CFRA said, although it was brutal day for stocks, including Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD), Toll Brothers is a "little bit more protected" as the company’s offering is for luxury homes and there is a rise in cash buyers.

Leon added he wants to get some more insights into growth of communities and backlog.

Price Action: Shares of Toll Brothers were trading down by 2.01% at $51.22 on Wednesday morning, after dropping 3.3% in regular trading session on Tuesday.

