Argo Gr Intl Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 5:27pm   Comments
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 33.46%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.66.

Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.77 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.93   -0.39
EPS Actual 0.91 1.60 0.44 -0.52
Revenue Estimate 478.37M 461.60M 452.10M 446.12M
Revenue Actual 487.50M 470.30M 466.10M 465.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings