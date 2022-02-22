Argo Gr Intl Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 33.46%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.66.

Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.77 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.93 -0.39 EPS Actual 0.91 1.60 0.44 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 478.37M 461.60M 452.10M 446.12M Revenue Actual 487.50M 470.30M 466.10M 465.80M

