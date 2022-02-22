Argo Gr Intl Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 33.46%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.66.
Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.77 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.93
|-0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|1.60
|0.44
|-0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|478.37M
|461.60M
|452.10M
|446.12M
|Revenue Actual
|487.50M
|470.30M
|466.10M
|465.80M
