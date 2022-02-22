 Skip to main content

Element Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights
February 22, 2022
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Element Solutions beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $110.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.34 0.31 0.28
EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.37 0.31
Revenue Estimate 578.47M 542.37M 505.26M 495.11M
Revenue Actual 616.20M 586.60M 550.10M 536.60M

