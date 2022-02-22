Element Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Element Solutions beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $110.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Element Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.35
|0.37
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|578.47M
|542.37M
|505.26M
|495.11M
|Revenue Actual
|616.20M
|586.60M
|550.10M
|536.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
