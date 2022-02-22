 Skip to main content

Recap: Virgin Galactic Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virgin Galactic Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was up $141.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virgin Galactic Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.33 -0.27 -0.31
EPS Actual -0.32 -0.39 -0.55 -0.31
Revenue Estimate 1.64M 380.00K 330.00K 520.00K
Revenue Actual 2.58M 571.00K 0 0

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

