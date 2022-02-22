Recap: Virgin Galactic Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virgin Galactic Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.34.
Revenue was up $141.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virgin Galactic Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.27
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.39
|-0.55
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.64M
|380.00K
|330.00K
|520.00K
|Revenue Actual
|2.58M
|571.00K
|0
|0
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
