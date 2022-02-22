 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.8% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NFLX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.98 shares of Netflix at the time with $1,000. This investment in NFLX would have produced an average annual return of 21.52%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion.

Netflix's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix you would have approximately $2,653.44 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

