Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.2% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In V: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.42 shares of Visa at the time with $100. This investment in V would have produced an average annual return of 22.35%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $468.94 billion.

Visa's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $765.22 today based on a price of $223.52 for V at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

