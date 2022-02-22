 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.69% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BAC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.44 shares of Bank of America at the time with $100. This investment in BAC would have produced an average annual return of 18.84%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $368.91 billion.

Bank of America's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $567.66 today based on a price of $45.67 for BAC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

