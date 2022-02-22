Recap: Nexstar Media Group Q4 Earnings
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nexstar Media Group beat estimated earnings by 24.8%, reporting an EPS of $6.19 versus an estimate of $4.96.
Revenue was up $131.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nexstar Media Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.84
|3.68
|3.48
|7.11
|EPS Actual
|3.90
|4.51
|4.42
|7.97
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.12B
|1.08B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|1.13B
|1.11B
|1.38B
