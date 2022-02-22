Westlake Chemical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westlake Chemical beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $84.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.54 0.52 0.51 EPS Actual 0.36 0.71 0.43 0.43 Revenue Estimate 272.51M 298.44M 295.78M 281.10M Revenue Actual 293.97M 322.23M 268.21M 245.65M

