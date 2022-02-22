Westlake Chemical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks
Earnings
Westlake Chemical beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $84.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.54
|0.52
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.71
|0.43
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|272.51M
|298.44M
|295.78M
|281.10M
|Revenue Actual
|293.97M
|322.23M
|268.21M
|245.65M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News