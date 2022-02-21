 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Globus Medical's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2022 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Globus Medical's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $15.11 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 8.84% to $250.02 million during Q4. Globus Medical reached earnings of $47.21 million and sales of $229.72 million in Q3.

What Is ROIC?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Globus Medical posted an ROIC of 3.16%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Globus Medical posted an ROIC of 3.16%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Globus Medical, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.16% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Globus Medical reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.49/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.47/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GMED)

Expert Ratings For Globus Medical
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron-Sanofi Halt Late-Stage Dupixent Study, Agios Gets FDA Nod, Safety Scare For GSK's RSV Vaccine, Shockwave Jumps On Earnings
Globus Medical's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, But FY22 Outlook Lags
Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings