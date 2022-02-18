 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Roblox Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2022 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Roblox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is trading lower Friday on continued weakness following the company's weak financial results earlier this week.

Roblox reported fourth-quarter revenue of $568.8 million, which was up 82% from the fourth quarter of 2020, but still came in below consensus estimates. The social gaming company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share.

Following Roblox's quarterly results, several analysts lowered price targets on the stock:

  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $136 to $83.
  • BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained Roblox with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $133 to $99.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained Roblox with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $124 to $108.
  • Stifel analyst Drew Crum maintained Roblox with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $110 to $90.
  • Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton maintained Roblox with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $92 to $70.

See Also: Why Alibaba, Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling Today

RBLX Price Action: Roblox has traded as high as $141.59 over a 52-week period, but it's making new 52-week lows Friday.

The stock was down 9.19% at $49.52 at publication time.

Photo: courtesy of Roblox.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RBLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RBLX)

Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades
Chart Wars: Why Bears Are Salivating Over Roblox And Microsoft
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 22, 2022: Tesla, GameStop, Lexicon And More
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX
Could FOREX.com's Metals Prove A Worthy Substitute To Equities In 2022?
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRFTNeedhamMaintains145.0
CTVNeedhamMaintains6.0
CLOVSVB LeerinkMaintains2.5
NBIXGoldman SachsUpgrades115.0
TENJefferiesDowngrades20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com