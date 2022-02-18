 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shopify Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.29% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SHOP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.59 shares of Shopify at the time with $100. This investment in SHOP would have produced an average annual return of 60.18%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion.

Shopify's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Shopify you would have approximately $1,054.38 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

