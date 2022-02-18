$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.06% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMD: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.37 shares of Advanced Micro Devices at the time with $100. This investment in AMD would have produced an average annual return of 11.1%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Advanced Micro Devices you would have approximately $828.96 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.