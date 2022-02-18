 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 1:49pm   Comments
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.87% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AMZN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.17 shares of Amazon.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in AMZN would have produced an average annual return of 28.72%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion.

Amazon.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,533.31 today based on a price of $3025.00 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

