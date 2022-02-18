Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 20 Years

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 27.83% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AAPL: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 235.20 shares of Apple at the time with $100. This investment in AAPL would have produced an average annual return of 34.89%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion.

Apple's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Apple you would have approximately $39,533.98 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

