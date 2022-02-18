 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 59.82% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.80 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 72.84%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $884.99 billion.

Tesla's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,542.38 today based on a price of $856.30 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

