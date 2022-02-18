Marcus & Millichap: Q4 Earnings Insights
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marcus & Millichap beat estimated earnings by 59.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $0.96.
Revenue was up $244.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5, which was followed by a 6.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.39
|0.19
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.78
|0.37
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|219.41M
|216.92M
|172.61M
|162.82M
|Revenue Actual
|332.38M
|284.95M
|183.98M
|250.21M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
