Marcus & Millichap: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marcus & Millichap beat estimated earnings by 59.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $244.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5, which was followed by a 6.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.39 0.19 0.15 EPS Actual 0.84 0.78 0.37 0.59 Revenue Estimate 219.41M 216.92M 172.61M 162.82M Revenue Actual 332.38M 284.95M 183.98M 250.21M

