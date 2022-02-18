 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why DraftKings Shares Are Plummeting Today Premarket
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Why DraftKings Shares Are Plummeting Today Premarket

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 47% year-on-year, to $473.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $445.18 million.

  • "We grew revenue 47% year-over-year to $473 million in the fourth quarter despite lower-than-expected hold in October primarily due to NFL game outcomes," said CFO Jason Park.
  • Monthly Unique Payers for the B2C segment increased by 32%, and Average Revenue Per Monthly Unique Payer grew by 19% to $77.
  • General and administrative expenses rose 39% Y/Y to $240.8 million. The operating loss widened to $(368.7) million.
  • GAAP EPS loss was $(0.80). On an adjusted basis, EPS loss was $(0.35).
  • The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(127.9) million.
  • With launches in New York and Louisiana, DraftKings is now live with mobile sports betting in 17 states, representing about 36% of the U.S. population.
  • RelatedDraftKings To Launch Mobile Sportsbook In Louisiana
  • Outlook: DraftKings raised FY22 sales outlook to $1.85 billion - $2 billion (prior view $1.7 billion - $1.9 billion), versus the consensus of $1.9 billion. 
  • The company introduced and expected an FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(925) million - $(825) million. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(676.1) million in FY21.
  • DraftKings expects to be Contribution Profit positive for FY22 across all states where it is currently live, including New York and Louisiana.
  • The company would expect to generate positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 if legalization trends remain consistent with prior years.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 17.20% at $18.27 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

(DKNG) - Analyzing DraftKings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest
Why DraftKings Shares Could Be Gearing Up For A Reversal
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Caesars Raises The White Flag: Why Jim Cramer Prefers DraftKings Stock
4 Big Ark Innovation Components Report Earnings This Week: Could It Spell More Danger For Cathie Wood?
(DKNG) - Analyzing DraftKings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com