Cooper-Standard Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cooper-Standard Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $-2.94 versus an estimate of $-2.7.
Revenue was up $95.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $3.59, which was followed by a 20.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cooper-Standard Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.64
|-3.48
|-0.85
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|-6.23
|-3
|-0.85
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|548.90M
|500.00M
|625.00M
|671.00M
|Revenue Actual
|526.69M
|533.18M
|668.97M
|696.88M
