 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cooper-Standard Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:18pm   Comments
Share:
Cooper-Standard Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cooper-Standard Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $-2.94 versus an estimate of $-2.7.

Revenue was up $95.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $3.59, which was followed by a 20.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cooper-Standard Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -2.64 -3.48 -0.85 0.17
EPS Actual -6.23 -3 -0.85 0.19
Revenue Estimate 548.90M 500.00M 625.00M 671.00M
Revenue Actual 526.69M 533.18M 668.97M 696.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CPS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings