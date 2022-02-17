Cooper-Standard Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cooper-Standard Holdings missed estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $-2.94 versus an estimate of $-2.7.

Revenue was up $95.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $3.59, which was followed by a 20.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cooper-Standard Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -2.64 -3.48 -0.85 0.17 EPS Actual -6.23 -3 -0.85 0.19 Revenue Estimate 548.90M 500.00M 625.00M 671.00M Revenue Actual 526.69M 533.18M 668.97M 696.88M

