Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q4 Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $4.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.11
|0.12
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.11
|0.11
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|43.70M
|43.89M
|37.15M
|35.37M
|Revenue Actual
|31.03M
|31.48M
|30.34M
|25.96M
