Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q4 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $4.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.09 EPS Actual 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.18 Revenue Estimate 43.70M 43.89M 37.15M 35.37M Revenue Actual 31.03M 31.48M 30.34M 25.96M

