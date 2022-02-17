Recap: Cannae Holdings Q4 Earnings

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cannae Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.24 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $11.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.44, which was followed by a 3.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cannae Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01 -0.14 -0.09 EPS Actual -1.36 1.94 -2.55 5.80 Revenue Estimate 194.20M 177.00M 158.70M 179.35M Revenue Actual 186.00M 202.40M 171.90M 170.40M

