Recap: Cannae Holdings Q4 Earnings
Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cannae Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.24 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $11.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.44, which was followed by a 3.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cannae Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.14
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-1.36
|1.94
|-2.55
|5.80
|Revenue Estimate
|194.20M
|177.00M
|158.70M
|179.35M
|Revenue Actual
|186.00M
|202.40M
|171.90M
|170.40M
