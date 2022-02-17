Recap: Hannon Armstrong Q4 Earnings
Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hannon Armstrong beat estimated earnings by 14.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $6.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hannon Armstrong's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.39
|0.40
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.57
|0.43
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|26.28M
|23.42M
|24.62M
|22.31M
|Revenue Actual
|26.24M
|25.02M
|25.10M
|24.51M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings