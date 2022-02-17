Recap: Hannon Armstrong Q4 Earnings

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hannon Armstrong beat estimated earnings by 14.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $6.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hannon Armstrong's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.39 0.40 0.34 EPS Actual 0.41 0.57 0.43 0.37 Revenue Estimate 26.28M 23.42M 24.62M 22.31M Revenue Actual 26.24M 25.02M 25.10M 24.51M

