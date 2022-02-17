GTY Technology Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GTY Technology Holdings beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GTY Technology Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|15.28M
|13.81M
|12.74M
|13.54M
|Revenue Actual
|16.36M
|14.42M
|13.38M
|13.23M
