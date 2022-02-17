GTY Technology Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GTY Technology Holdings beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GTY Technology Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.15 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.15 -0.03 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 15.28M 13.81M 12.74M 13.54M Revenue Actual 16.36M 14.42M 13.38M 13.23M

