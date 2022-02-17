Recap: Mercer International Q4 Earnings

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercer International beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $120.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercer International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.48 0.31 -0.02 EPS Actual 1.04 0.32 0.09 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 453.05M 399.25M 430.61M 381.28M Revenue Actual 469.75M 401.83M 412.72M 398.19M

