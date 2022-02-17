Recap: Mercer International Q4 Earnings
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Mercer International beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $120.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercer International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.48
|0.31
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.32
|0.09
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|453.05M
|399.25M
|430.61M
|381.28M
|Revenue Actual
|469.75M
|401.83M
|412.72M
|398.19M
