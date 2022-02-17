Cambium Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cambium Networks beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $4.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cambium Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.33
|0.33
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.45
|0.41
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|80.11M
|88.17M
|83.08M
|76.87M
|Revenue Actual
|75.92M
|92.71M
|88.52M
|82.81M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
