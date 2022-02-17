Cambium Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cambium Networks beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $4.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cambium Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.33 0.33 0.27 EPS Actual 0.23 0.45 0.41 0.38 Revenue Estimate 80.11M 88.17M 83.08M 76.87M Revenue Actual 75.92M 92.71M 88.52M 82.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.