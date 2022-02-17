Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 31.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $2.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 9.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.34 1.12 0.99 EPS Actual 1.58 1.63 1.41 1.62 Revenue Estimate 55.65M 70.41M 62.85M 54.09M Revenue Actual 64.83M 84.67M 55.15M 69.99M

