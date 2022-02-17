Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ligand Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 31.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.37.
Revenue was up $2.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 9.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.34
|1.12
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.63
|1.41
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|55.65M
|70.41M
|62.85M
|54.09M
|Revenue Actual
|64.83M
|84.67M
|55.15M
|69.99M
