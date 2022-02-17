Air Lease: Q4 Earnings Insights
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Air Lease beat estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $108.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 14.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Air Lease's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.89
|0.94
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.10
|1.03
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|491.27M
|507.67M
|503.75M
|486.60M
|Revenue Actual
|524.51M
|491.88M
|474.83M
|489.10M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings