Air Lease: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Air Lease beat estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $108.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 14.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Air Lease's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.89 0.94 0.77
EPS Actual 1.28 1.10 1.03 1.30
Revenue Estimate 491.27M 507.67M 503.75M 486.60M
Revenue Actual 524.51M 491.88M 474.83M 489.10M

