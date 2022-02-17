 Skip to main content

Recap: CyberOptics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CyberOptics beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $5.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 10.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CyberOptics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.29 0.13 0.08
EPS Actual 0.63 0.41 0.19 0.20
Revenue Estimate 26.47M 21.91M 16.95M 16.13M
Revenue Actual 27.76M 25.20M 17.73M 16.87M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

