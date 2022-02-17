Recap: CyberOptics Q4 Earnings
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CyberOptics beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $5.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 10.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CyberOptics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.29
|0.13
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.41
|0.19
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|26.47M
|21.91M
|16.95M
|16.13M
|Revenue Actual
|27.76M
|25.20M
|17.73M
|16.87M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings