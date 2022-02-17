 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Deere 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Deere 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Deere (NYSE:DE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DE: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.88 shares of Deere at the time with $1,000. This investment in DE would have produced an average annual return of 16.41%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion.

Deere's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,578.93 today based on a price of $385.43 for DE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

