 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genuine Parts Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Genuine Parts Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $4.80 billion, beating the consensus of $4.67 billion.
  • The company attributed the improvement to an 11.3% increase in comparable sales and a 1.9% benefit from acquisitions.
  • Automotive Group sales grew 13.1% Y/Y and constituted 66% of total revenues. This segment's profit margin decreased 20 basis points to 8.3%.
  • Sales for the Industrial Parts Group rose 12.8% Y/Y and represented 34% of total revenues. This segment's profit margin increased 20 basis points to 9.5%.
  • Gross profit increased 16.9% Y/Y to $1.7 billion. Selling, administrative and other expenses were $1.3 billion, a 13% rise Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.79 beat the consensus of $1.60.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $714.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Genuine Parts sees FY22 EPS of $7.45 - $7.60, above the consensus of $7.35. The company expects revenue growth of 9% - 11%.
  • Price Action: GPC shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $129.63 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPC)

Genuine Parts's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Genuine Parts: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Earnings Preview For Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Appoints Bert Nappier To Succeed Carol Yancey As Finance Chief
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com