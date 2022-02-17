Amplitude Shares Get Cut In Half: What's Going On?

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. The stock may be selling off on light revenue guidance.

Amplitude reported quarterly revenue of $49.4 million, which beat the $46.95 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 8 cents per share.

"Strong execution combined with demand for the Amplitude Digital Optimization System drove our fiscal year 2021 results. We believe we are in the very early stages of a large market opportunity and we’re excited to help companies realize the business outcomes of digital optimization," said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude.

Amplitude expects first-quarter revenue to be between $50 million and $51 million versus the estimate of $51.3 million. The company guided for full-year 2022 revenue of $226 million to $234 million versus the estimate of $235.93 million.

AMPL Price Action: Amplitude has a 52-week high of $87.98. It's making new 52-week lows Thursday.

The stock was down 52% at $19.96 at time of publication.