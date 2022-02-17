 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Crocs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Crocs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 52.84% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CROX: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 144.30 shares of Crocs at the time with $1,000. This investment in CROX would have produced an average annual return of 66.12%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion.

Crocs's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Crocs you would have approximately $12,649.35 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

