 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Palantir Shares Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Further Disaster

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Why Palantir Shares Must Hold This Key Level To Avoid Further Disaster

Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was trading down over 11%  Thursday after suffering a bearish reaction to mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Palantir reported quarterly EPS of 2 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $432.87 million, however, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $417.69 million by 4%.

Palantir’s has been all but demolished over the past year, losing 72% of its value between Jan. 27, 2021, when the stock hit an all-time high of $45, and Jan. 24 of this year when Palantir reached a 52-week low of $11.75. The decline accelerated Nov. 9, when Palantir had a bearish reaction to its third-quarter earnings print and entered into a steep downtrend.

On Jan. 24, it looked as though the tides may have been starting to turn for Palantir because the stock began to make a series of higher lows. Thursday’s plummet has dropped Palantir back toward a key level, however, and if the area doesn’t hold, Palantir could be headed toward all-time lows.

See Also: How to Buy Palantir Technologies Stock Right Now

The Palantir Chart: Palantir had been trading in an ascending triangle on the daily chart, making higher lows but rejecting the $14.23 level on each upswing. On Thursday, Palantir broke down from the pattern on higher-than-average volume, which indicates the bears have taken control.

Palantir has a key support level at $11.75 and bulls will want to see the stock hold above that level. If Palantir tests the area as support and bounces up from the level, it will create a bullish double bottom pattern. If the stock falls through that level, however, Palantir could easily retest the all-time low of $8.92 because there is not a lot of price history below the 52-week low.

On Thursday morning, Palantir’s relative strength index (RSI) was measuring at about 34%. When a stock’s RSI nears or reaches the 30% level it becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders. It should be noted the RSI can remain extended for long periods of time and the oscillator can pop back up above the 30% level with a bounce or sideways trading action.

Palantir is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The stock is also trading below the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment is bearish.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial. 

  • Bulls want Palantir to hold above the key level and trade sideways for a period of time and then for big bullish volume to come in as a reaction to a potential double bottom pattern. The stock has resistance above at $13.18 and $14.58.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume drop Palantir through the $11.75 mark and for continued momentum to push the stock toward all-time lows. Below the key level, there is support $10.99 and psychological support at $10.

pltr_feb._17.png

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Cathie Wood Halves Exposure In Palantir, Dumps $148.9M Worth Shares On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
Cathie Wood Dumps $56M In Palantir Shares After Dismal Earnings
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Palantir Or Nvidia?
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Takes 'A Few Weeks' Off For Paternity Leave
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com