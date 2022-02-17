Thursday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Stalling After Rally As Upside Resistance Looms

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Bitcoin bulls got a much-needed break to start the month, snapping a nearly three-month slide that brought the /BTC futures contract down as much as about 52% off its yearly highs in November. The surge came as price pushed above a downward sloping trendline off those yearly highs at 69,355, jumping 20% in a few days. Now things have calmed somewhat, and price is stalling at the key 45,000 price level (often a point of support and resistance since 2021) after making a brief push above the previous highs from January.

Many major moving averages are relatively close together and moving sideways, which suggests weak overall directional bias for the notoriously choppy cryptocurrency. The /BTC contract has been unable to break above the 50-day Simple Moving Average, now near 44,000, several times in the past two weeks. Additionally, there’s the 252-day Exponential Moving Average, 63-day EMA, the 200-SMA, and the yearly -1 Standard Deviation Channel all between a 2,600-point range, so traders have several potential resistance points to monitor. To the downside, watch the 21-day EMA near 42,300.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.