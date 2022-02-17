Frontline: Q4 Earnings Insights
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Frontline reported an EPS of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.41, which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Frontline's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.59
|-0.10
|0.32
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.12
|0.04
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|605.57M
|88.80M
|184.43M
|184.43M
|Revenue Actual
|171.82M
|170.02M
|193.99M
|174.87M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News