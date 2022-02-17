Frontline: Q4 Earnings Insights

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Frontline reported an EPS of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.41, which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Frontline's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.59 -0.10 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.12 0.04 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 605.57M 88.80M 184.43M 184.43M Revenue Actual 171.82M 170.02M 193.99M 174.87M

