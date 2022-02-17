 Skip to main content

DraftKings's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 9:02am   Comments
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DraftKings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.79.

DraftKings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.06 -0.52 -0.41 -0.47
EPS Actual -1.35 -0.76 -0.87 -0.68
Price Change % -2.37% 2.2% -6.69% 6.43%

Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings were trading at $22.99 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

