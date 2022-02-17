 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genuine Parts: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Genuine Parts: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 11.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $551.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genuine Parts's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.63 1.52 1.14 1.35
EPS Actual 1.88 1.74 1.50 1.52
Revenue Estimate 4.68B 4.33B 4.30B 4.31B
Revenue Actual 4.82B 4.78B 4.46B 4.25B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GPC)

Genuine Parts's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Genuine Parts Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Earnings Preview For Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Appoints Bert Nappier To Succeed Carol Yancey As Finance Chief
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com