Genuine Parts: Q4 Earnings Insights
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 11.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $551.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genuine Parts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.52
|1.14
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.74
|1.50
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|4.68B
|4.33B
|4.30B
|4.31B
|Revenue Actual
|4.82B
|4.78B
|4.46B
|4.25B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News