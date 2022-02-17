Recap: Chimera Investment Q4 Earnings
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chimera Investment beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $38.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chimera Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.34
|0.30
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.54
|0.36
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|134.12M
|128.31M
|120.39M
|123.23M
|Revenue Actual
|149.23M
|172.07M
|135.06M
|115.87M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News