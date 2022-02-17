Recap: Walmart Q4 Earnings

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walmart beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $792.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.40 1.56 1.21 1.50 EPS Actual 1.45 1.78 1.69 1.39 Revenue Estimate 135.60B 136.88B 131.95B 148.47B Revenue Actual 140.53B 141.05B 138.31B 152.08B

