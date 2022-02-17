Recap: Walmart Q4 Earnings
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walmart beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was up $792.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.40
|1.56
|1.21
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|1.78
|1.69
|1.39
|Revenue Estimate
|135.60B
|136.88B
|131.95B
|148.47B
|Revenue Actual
|140.53B
|141.05B
|138.31B
|152.08B
