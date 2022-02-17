 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Walmart Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:31am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Walmart Q4 Earnings

 

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walmart beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $792.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.40 1.56 1.21 1.50
EPS Actual 1.45 1.78 1.69 1.39
Revenue Estimate 135.60B 136.88B 131.95B 148.47B
Revenue Actual 140.53B 141.05B 138.31B 152.08B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Why Walmart Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Walmart's Stock Sees Strong Battle Between Bulls And Bears Right Now: What's Next?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Walmart Earnings Top Views
Walmart Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat; Hikes Dividend
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Walmart Earnings In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com