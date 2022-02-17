Recap: Materion Q4 Earnings
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Materion reported in-line EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $57.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 5.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Materion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.75
|0.60
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.86
|0.82
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|375.37M
|343.50M
|332.45M
|292.15M
|Revenue Actual
|388.03M
|371.00M
|354.39M
|339.69M
