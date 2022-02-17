Recap: Portland General Electric Q4 Earnings

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Portland General Electric missed estimated earnings by 3.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $31.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.37 0.92 0.41 EPS Actual 0.56 0.36 1.07 0.57 Revenue Estimate 550.87M 485.08M 578.16M 553.33M Revenue Actual 654.00M 537.00M 612.00M 562.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Portland General Electric management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.75 and $2.9 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 286.99% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Portland General Electric, a bullish signal to many investors.

