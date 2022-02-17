 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Portland General Electric Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:48am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Portland General Electric Q4 Earnings

 

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Portland General Electric missed estimated earnings by 3.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $31.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Portland General Electric's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.64 0.37 0.92 0.41
EPS Actual 0.56 0.36 1.07 0.57
Revenue Estimate 550.87M 485.08M 578.16M 553.33M
Revenue Actual 654.00M 537.00M 612.00M 562.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Portland General Electric management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.75 and $2.9 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 286.99% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Portland General Electric, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (POR)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
ESS Collaborates With Portland General Electric To Demonstrate Utility-Scale Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com