Recap: Southern Q4 Earnings
Southern (NYSE:SO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southern beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $650.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southern's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|0.78
|0.83
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|0.84
|0.98
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|6.15B
|5.08B
|5.49B
|5.79B
|Revenue Actual
|6.24B
|5.20B
|5.91B
|5.12B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News