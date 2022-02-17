 Skip to main content

Palantir Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Palantir Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $110.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 7.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.02
EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.06
Revenue Estimate 385.02M 353.23M 332.23M 300.74M
Revenue Actual 392.15M 375.64M 341.23M 322.09M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

