Palantir Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $110.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 7.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|385.02M
|353.23M
|332.23M
|300.74M
|Revenue Actual
|392.15M
|375.64M
|341.23M
|322.09M
