Albemarle: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albemarle beat estimated earnings by 2.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $15.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albemarle's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.77 0.83 0.8 1.10
EPS Actual 1.05 0.89 1.1 1.17
Revenue Estimate 770.38M 788.60M 757.71M 850.93M
Revenue Actual 830.57M 773.90M 829.29M 879.15M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Albemarle management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.65 and $6.65 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 508.91% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Albemarle, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

