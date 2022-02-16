 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: 10x Genomics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: 10x Genomics Q4 Earnings

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

10x Genomics missed estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $31.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 11.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 10x Genomics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.26 -0.27 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.11 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 122.62M 112.85M 102.51M 100.40M
Revenue Actual 125.30M 115.84M 105.82M 112.22M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TXG)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings