Recap: 10x Genomics Q4 Earnings
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
10x Genomics missed estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $31.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 11.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 10x Genomics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|122.62M
|112.85M
|102.51M
|100.40M
|Revenue Actual
|125.30M
|115.84M
|105.82M
|112.22M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings