Cisco Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $760.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.82 0.82 0.76 EPS Actual 0.82 0.84 0.83 0.79 Revenue Estimate 12.98B 13.02B 12.56B 11.92B Revenue Actual 12.90B 13.13B 12.80B 11.96B

