Cisco Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $760.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.82
|0.82
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.84
|0.83
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|12.98B
|13.02B
|12.56B
|11.92B
|Revenue Actual
|12.90B
|13.13B
|12.80B
|11.96B
