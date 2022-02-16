 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Invesco Mortgage Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Invesco Mortgage Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invesco Mortgage Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.1 0.09 0.06
EPS Actual 0.1 0.1 0.11 0.10
Price Change % 0.62% -5.62% -4.47% -1.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital were trading at $2.53 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Invesco Mortgage Capital Before The Dividend Payout
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings