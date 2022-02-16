Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Opens First Location In Florida
- Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) Pokemoto division opens first Florida location in Miami beach.
- The south Florida non-traditional ghost kitchen location will have kiosks for guests to order directly and service delivery orders through third-party delivery apps.
- The company noted five additional Pokemoto locations in the Florida market are set to open in Miami, Lee and Collier counties, and Jacksonville Florida.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher at 0.38% at $0.58 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks General