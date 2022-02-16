 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Opens First Location In Florida
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Opens First Location In Florida
  • Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRILPokemoto division opens first Florida location in Miami beach.
  • The south Florida non-traditional ghost kitchen location will have kiosks for guests to order directly and service delivery orders through third-party delivery apps.
  • The company noted five additional Pokemoto locations in the Florida market are set to open in Miami, Lee and Collier counties, and Jacksonville Florida.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher at 0.38% at $0.58 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRIL)

Franchising — How McDonald's And KFC Have Leveraged This Business Model To Become Multinational Companies
Pokemoto Opens First Of Six Locations In Florida Market
Any Healthy Fast-Food Restaurants Near Me? This Company Might Hold An Answer
The Rise Of The Bowl — Not Super Bowl But Poke Bowl?
EXCLUSIVE: Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Expands Into Florida With Three New Franchise Agreements
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com