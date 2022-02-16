Why Shopify Shares Are Sliding Today

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and warned of slowing growth.

Shopify reported quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.69 billion. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, which came in below the $1.58 estimate.

"In 2022, we remain steadfast on making commerce easier for entrepreneurs by continuing to build high-performing infrastructure and innovative features, which combined yield a powerful and trusted commerce solution that future-proofs our merchants in the years to come and benefits Shopify over time," said Amy Shapero, CFO of Shopify.

Shopify said it expects full-year 2022 revenue growth to lag the 57% growth the company achieved in 2021, but still expects rapid growth that will outpace the growth of e-commerce.

Shopify anticipates that its growth will be driven by the expansion of its services to more merchants, newly added products and the company's strong value proposition for multi-channel commerce.

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses.

SHOP Price Action: Shopify has traded as low as $780 and as high as $1,762 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 9.5% at $805 Wednesday morning.

Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.