Recap: Trade Desk Q4 Earnings
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trade Desk beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $75.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 9.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trade Desk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.13
|0.08
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.18
|0.14
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|283.52M
|257.78M
|216.90M
|292.36M
|Revenue Actual
|301.09M
|279.97M
|219.81M
|319.90M
