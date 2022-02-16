 Skip to main content

Recap: Trade Desk Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:48am   Comments
Recap: Trade Desk Q4 Earnings

 

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trade Desk beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $75.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 9.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trade Desk's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.08 0.19
EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 0.14 0.37
Revenue Estimate 283.52M 257.78M 216.90M 292.36M
Revenue Actual 301.09M 279.97M 219.81M 319.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

